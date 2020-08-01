Guggenheim Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $60.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 7,443,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

