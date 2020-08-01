Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 285,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. State Street Corp raised its position in Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

