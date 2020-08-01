Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Up 5.5%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.06, 102,375 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hawkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

