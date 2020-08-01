HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,006 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,779. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

