HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,253 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 7,424,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.