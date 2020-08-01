HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 513 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after purchasing an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 569,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,385,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

