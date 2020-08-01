HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 78 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AMGN stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.31. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

