HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ball by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ball by 79.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $3,058,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 1,839,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.