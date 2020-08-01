HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,735 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.