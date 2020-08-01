HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,629,128 shares of company stock worth $560,616,895. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.05. 355,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $130.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

