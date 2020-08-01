HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.96. 93,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.