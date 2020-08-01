HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.32 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.88. 5,924,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

