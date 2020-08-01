HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.82 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,891,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,670,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,448. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

