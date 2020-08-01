HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 53,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,313. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.