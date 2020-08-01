HCR Wealth Advisors Has $15.57 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,954 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,901. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.21.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

