HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 472,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,302. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $109.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

