HCR Wealth Advisors Has $330,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,889,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319,292. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

