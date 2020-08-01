HCR Wealth Advisors Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $280.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

