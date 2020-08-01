HCR Wealth Advisors Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $198.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

