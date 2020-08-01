HCR Wealth Advisors Has $928,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.97.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

