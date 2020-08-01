HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $83,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,459,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.43.

PSA traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.88. 1,761,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,639. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.88. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.