HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Clorox makes up about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.08.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $236.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $238.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.