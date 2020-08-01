HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,885,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $186.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.