HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 1.19% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 339.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,730,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

