HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $1.73 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $168.33. 2,305,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

