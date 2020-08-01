HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,728 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,109,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.65. 311,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,251. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.