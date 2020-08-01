HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 39 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $424.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,657,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.19 and its 200 day moving average is $308.27. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.