HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.