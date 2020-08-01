HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

NYSE ALL traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,634. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

