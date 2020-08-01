HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,640.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,207.42. The company had a trading volume of 181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,057.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

