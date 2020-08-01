HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 306 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.