HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,428 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,545,000 after acquiring an additional 182,962 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,903,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 939,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.