HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 475 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $24,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,481,000 after acquiring an additional 148,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,835,270 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.60.

PANW traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $255.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,573. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $255.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average is $214.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

