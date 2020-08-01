HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 600 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,377,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 128,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.88. 132,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,987. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

