HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 71,423 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,423 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

