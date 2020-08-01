Head to Head Analysis: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (NYSE:SUGBY)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $23.33 billion 1.00 $3.73 billion $0.53 2.49 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03%

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.