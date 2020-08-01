Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.23. 130,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,831. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $391.25 million, a PE ratio of 126.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

