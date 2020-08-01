HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,908. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HEXO by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

