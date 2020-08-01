Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 799,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.