Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

