Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.37. 4,061,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

