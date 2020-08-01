Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HST. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.22.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 18,973,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

