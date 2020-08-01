Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 18,973,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.