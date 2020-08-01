Iberiabank Corp Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.45. 99,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,001. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

