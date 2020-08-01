Iberiabank Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.90. 8,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,558. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

