Iberiabank Corp Has $5.20 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,152. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.