Iberiabank Corp Invests $5.34 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $3,771,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.5% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 100.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 741,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,792,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

