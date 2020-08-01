IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.14.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $23.65 on Friday, reaching $397.75. 783,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $70,465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 220,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

