iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $95.83 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 136.47% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

