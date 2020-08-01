Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.46 million and $7,660.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.02032360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

